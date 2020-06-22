There have been attacks on these facilities

These companies are independent of the brand and generate about 3,000 jobs

Faconauto has called for an end to the attacks on Nissan dealerships that have taken place in different Spanish towns after the brand announced the closure of its Barcelona factory. These establishments are independent companies and generate about 3,000 jobs.

The closure of the Nissan factory in Barcelona, ​​which the Japanese firm confirmed on May 28, has brought with it an unfortunate and damnable consequence. Various dealers of the manufacturer have been the subject of attacks carried out by individuals who say they protest against the closure of the Catalan plant. The problem, beyond the fact that any act of violence should never occur, is that the dealers are independent companies that have nothing to do with this situation.

The Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations –Faconauto– stressed this Monday the need to stop these attacks on concessions. The last to have to face something like this were in Valencia, and it is feared that the same could be repeated in Seville and Bilbao, as reported by Europa Press.

Faconauto remember that the dealers of Nissan, as well as those of other brands, “are private and independent companies that neither share nor have anything to do with the decision made by the brand,” not without also remembering that they employ approximately 3,000 workers.

This entity has also recalled that the closure of the factory Barcelona It does not mean that Nissan is going to cease its commercial activity in Spain or Europe, in such a way that, facing the customer, the firm will function as it has been up to now.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard