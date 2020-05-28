The closure of the factories leaves nearly 20,000 people without jobs, between direct and indirect jobs. Avila and Cantabria will move to Renault

Nissan has formally informed the Ministry of Industry and the unions of its intention to closeits plants in Catalonia. One hundred years of the history of the automotive industry in Spain are buried after the communication arrived from Japan. The automobile firmwill lock its factories in Zona Franca, Montcada i Reixac and Sant Andreu and will leave the 3,000 workers unemployedthat until now operated in them. The layoffs may end up rising to around 20,000, taking into account the impact of the closure on the components and services companies that have worked so far to supply the Japanese giant.

The closing process will be progressive andwill run until December 2020, according to union sources have affirmed. The closure of the Catalan factories, according to calculations by the Ministry of Industry, can cost Nissan around 1,000 million euros, between settlements and contractual compensation to suppliers.

In fact, this very Wednesday,This option was already endorsed after knowing the new production plansand commercials of the Nissan Alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi. The geographical concentration of the partners and the attribution of product segments to each brand left Barcelona and Spain with very little chance, as El Periódico de Catalunya already anticipated.

Nissan has communicated its decision to workers’ representativesin the morning of this Thursday, a few hours before the official announcement to the press. This is scheduled to start at 10 am (Barcelona time), in the presentation of results for the 2019 financial year.resolve the continuity of the almost 1,000 employees who operate in the factories of Ávila and Cantabria, which could be integrated into the distribution chain of Renault’s French plants. Well, it will be the partner of the not always well-established alliance that will keep the share of the European market.

The noise of sabers had been playing for months and the sign of the official announcementit’s not been a surprisefor more than one. The low productions, the sipping of models that were reassigned by the Renault-Nissan alliance to other plants in the group (or that disappeared like the Pulsar) and 10 years without significant investments in the Catalan factories predicted the end confirmed this Thursday from Japan.

The company already avoided in May last year, during the negotiation of the last employment regulation file (ERE), and which ended with600 early retirements, offer workers solid guarantees for the future. The covid-19 crisis has accelerated what was long ago the chronicle of an announced death.

Thehealth emergency has precipitated the global restructuring of the Renault-Nissan alliance, which for years has been gradually emptying plants in Catalonia. The Zona Franca production, which is the ‘pretty girl’ of the Japanese in Europe and the second motor of the automotive industry in Spain (together with Seat), operated before the pandemic at 20% of its capacity.

Catalan factories currently only have three models assigned to them (eNV200, Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan), given thatthe Mercedes X-Class will stop production this month. They will be the last, according to what the management has communicated this Thursday to the unions, and will thus end 100 years of automotive history in Spain. Well, the decision of the current CEO of Nissan, Makoto Uchida, ends what started in Cádiz in 1920. From the hand of Ford Motor Ibérica was born and from the hand of Nissan (owner since 1980) ends in Barcelona.

Alternatives and speculation are now opening up.The future of the Zona Franca plant passed through a specialization, specifically in electrification. Racehorse of the automobile. There is also the possibility of a proposal from China, something that has also been sought at the institutional level, but which the Renault-Nissan Alliance would not be willing to accept as it would open the doors to the Asian giant in Europe. It also opens up the option of working for another brand or even hosting one of the new Catalan electric mobility companies emerging.

Nissan leaves the European continent, butyour Sunderland plantwill continue to be active. Uchida has announced thatthe UK factory will continue its activityand it will not be affected by the company’s 20% cut in world production.

