Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. 2. 3

Tokyo. The Japanese automaker Nissan announced on Thursday the closure of a plant in Spain, while its French partner Renault will cancel some 15,000 jobs worldwide, to resist the health crisis.

Nissan confirmed its intention to close its Barcelona plant, which employs around 3,000 workers, as part of its plan to cut production by about 20 percent by March 2023. According to local unions, 22,000 indirect jobs They also depend on this factory.

This is a severe blow to Spain, the second largest automaker in the European Union in a sector that represents 10 percent of its gross domestic product.

Nissan plans to end a 40-year presence in Barcelona. It was the first Japanese automobile company with a plant in Europe, after acquiring the old Iberian Motor with the aim of taking positions in the face of Spain’s imminent entry into the European Union and avoiding import tariffs and quotas then in force.

The Spanish government regretted the decision after the numerous public supports, aids and accompaniment from which Nissan benefited and announced that it will fight to save jobs.

The second vice president of the Spanish government, Pablo Iglesias, assured that nationalizing the plant that Nissan is going to close is a perfectly possible option in the Spanish Constitution, in order to prevent thousands of layoffs.

In addition to the closure of the plant in Spain, Nissan will withdraw from South Korea and Indonesia and will stop marketing its Datsun vehicles in Russia. It will also resize its production in North America, although it clarified that it will not close plants and will focus on the manufacture of strategic models.

In 2019, Nissan had 138,900 employees worldwide. This Thursday announced annual losses of 6.2 billion dollars in its 2019-2020 fiscal year; the first falls in more than a decade, in a context of falling car demand due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

To regain profitability and reduce costs, the group bets on its alliance with the also Japanese Mitsubishi and the French Renault.

Renault cuts 15 thousand jobs on a global scale

The project of the French company presented to union organizations plans to reduce its workforce through early retirement, internal mobility measures or retraining, sources reported. Of the 15,000 jobs that Renault plans to cut, 4,600 are in France.

According to the savings plan that Renault presented to the unions, its global production capacity will go from the current 4 million vehicles to 3.3 million.

