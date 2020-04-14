Your interior will be completely new and more digitized

Your presentation should take place throughout this year

The Nissan 400Z 2021 will feature a retro touch design and a twin-turbo V6 engine that will develop around 400 horsepower. His presentation will take place in the coming months.

The successor to the Nissan 370Z is made to beg. The rumors around him have been a constant for years. However, the moment of its presentation is near. So much so that everything points to it being produced 12 months from now. Will be called Nissan 400Z 2021, and of him some details can already be advanced. Rivals? The Toyota GR Supra.

NISSAN 400Z 2021: EXTERIOR

The design of the Nissan 400Z 2021 It will mean a return to the roots of the car, as reported by the Autoblog publication. In this way, a notable change is expected with respect to the image of the 370Z. It will equip a front similar to the old one 240Z with a square grille and rounded headlights. It will also feature details reminiscent of its successors, the 260Z and 280Z.

The first of the versions to arrive will be the coupe, although everything indicates that a year later at least there will also be a convertible variant.

NISSAN 400Z 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Nissan 400Z 2021 It is going to be a breakthrough compared to the outgoing 370Z. Better finishes and materials are expected, as well as the incorporation of a state-of-the-art infotainment system similar to that used by models such as the Altima or the Sentra, not present in our market.

The presence of a digital control panel is also expected.

NISSAN 400Z 2021: MECHANICAL

The engine of the new Nissan 400Z 2021 It will be a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 like the one equipped by versions of models such as the Infiniti Q50 and 60. The possible name of the vehicle, which this time refers to its power and not its cubic capacity, suggests that the 400 will be around horses. This figure will grow to almost 500 horses in the case of the version Nismo.

Regarding the transmission, the Nissan 400Z 2021 will be able to equip both a manual and an automatic gearbox, the latter with nine speeds.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/14/2020 More details about the Nissan 400Z are leaked. 01/17/2020 The first information about the Nissan 400Z is leaked.

