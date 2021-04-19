Nishikori surpassed Pella and drowned his hope of recovery

Guido pella can’t find its time. It comes on the rise, but fails to achieve its goal. After having overcome the coronavirus and other physical discomforts, the Argentine showed a better version of his tennis, but fell against Kei nishikori 4-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 in the first round of the Barcelona ATP 500 and in a very even duel, which left great points for the highlights. The next rival for the Japanese will be the Chilean Christian Garín, one of the great players of the clay court circuit.

On the other hand, the one who cannot lift is Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: yielded to Egor Gerasimov 7-5 and 6-1 and thus added his third consecutive defeat. In 2021 he could only win one match.