Nishikori puts Japan’s flag in the round of 16

With the defeat of Naomi Osaka, a man carries all the responsibility of a country in the tennis discipline from today. And he takes it well. Kei nishikori took another step in the men’s individual draw by defeating Marcos Giron (7-6, 3-6, 6-1) and accessing the round of 16, where Ivashka awaits him. Objective: repeat the Olympic medal five years later.

Other results of the day

[8] D Schwartzman d T Machac: 64 75

[12] K Khachanov d J Duckworth: 75 61 J Chardy d [11] To Karatsev: 75 46 63

[14] U Humbert d M Kecmanovic: 46 76 75 I Ivashka d M Kukushkin: 67 63 63

