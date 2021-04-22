Nishikori of the Barcelona Open: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2021

Act. At 11:44 CEST

Rafa Nadal will play his second game of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021 today April 22 and faces the japanese Kei nishikori not before 16:00 hours (CET). You can follow the manacorí game in the Barcelona tournament live on SPORT and also through Teledeporte, Esport 3 and Movistar +.

Kei nishikori It is a high-level rival, since it is in the position number 39 of the ATP ranking.

This means that he is not a small rival who has managed to get out of the qualifying phases, but that he will put all the meat on the grill to oppose his rival. In addition, Nadal did not finish convincing in his premiere, since he managed to win by suffering against a rival who is at the bottom of the ranking.