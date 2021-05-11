Nishikori also expresses concern about the holding of the Tokyo Games

Kei nishikori, Japan’s top-ranked male tennis player, raised his voice to express concern about the celebration of the Olympic Games

from tokyo this coming summer as the country battles an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Naomi osaka, Japan’s number one female tennis player, had also expressed similar concerns last Sunday, when she assured that the risks of holding the Games amid the pandemic must continue to be carefully discussed.

Japan has extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May, raising new questions about whether the Games should continue. Its vaccination rate is also the lowest among wealthy nations.

“This is not like controlling 100 people in tennis tournaments,” he said. Nishikori on Monday at the Maters 1,000 in Rome after beating the Italian Fabio Fognini in the first round. “It is about 10,000 people in a Village, playing a tournament,” he added, referring to the Olympic Village where the athletes will stay. “I don’t think it’s easy, especially with what’s happening in Japan right now, that things aren’t going well.”

Nishikori, who won bronze in the men’s singles tournament at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, added that there was still time before a decision would have to be made, but was wary of the possibility of an outbreak at the Olympic Village, a complex of high-rise apartments in central Tokyo.

“Maybe you can get a bubble there, but there is also some risk. What if there are 100 cases in the Village? Or it could be thousands, ”said the Japanese tennis player.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed a year due to the pandemic and the organizers, from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the Japanese government, have stood firm by saying that the great event of world sport would take place this summer under the mantra of “a safe Olympic Games”.

But some medical experts said this could be difficult to guarantee. “We still don’t have a good definition of ‘safe Olympics’ from the Japanese government or the IOC,” he said. Kentaro Iwata, a professor specializing in infectious diseases at Kobe University Hospital in western Japan.

“We don’t know how to protect visitors and athletes coming from foreigners from bringing novel variants from all over the world. It is an extremely difficult task to do that and start the Olympics in July, ”he said. Iwata to the Reuters agency.

Toshihiro Nikai, general secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) and number 2 of this conservative party in power, asked that the experts be the ones to judge the viability of being able to organize the Olympic Games scheduled between July 23 and August 8, Jiji news agency reported.

“A cautious decision will be necessary in the future,” he said. Nikai when asked about the organization of the Games this summer, Jiji Press reported Monday night.

Asked about the conditions necessary to organize the Olympic Games safely, he assured that “there are Olympic experts. It is important to await the judgment of the experts ”.

In the Japanese Parliament, leaders of the opposition party questioned the prime minister on Monday Yoshihide suga and the Minister of the Games Tamayo Marukawa on security measures for the Olympics, including the number of hospital beds secured for Covid-19 patients during the Olympics, but Marukawa could not provide details.

So far, there have been several successful test competitions with foreign athletes, the most recent last Sunday, but the visit of the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, scheduled for May 17 and 18, was postponed until June.

Although Japan has been spared the worst ravages of the pandemic, more than 10,000 people have died. Tokyo registered 925 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to official sources.