05/15/2020 5:10 pm

The wonderfull Nioh 2 seems to have gone unnoticed among all the strong releases from March to April for Playstation 4, so now is a perfect opportunity to remind yourself that it is worth playing. In fact, this new installment is about to improve thanks to new features and updates that add even more content.

Starting with nine brand new missions that you can enjoy alongside the main story. Tom Lee, creative director at Team Ninja, He stated that this content is part of the effort they are making to provide the community with fun content. “And in our efforts to deliver on that promise, we will pay vigorous attention to the feedback and continue to release updates when we can. That is our promise to you. ”

The Photography mode also available in Nioh 2 from today. It will include options such as image exposure, gradation, lighting, and color adjustments, as well as a wide variety of dramatic filters.

Last but not least, the first DLC for this title will arrive on July 30, 2020. Titled The Tengu’s Discipline, Includes a new story, more enemies, more bosses and more weapons and armor:

“A great battle has been unleashed at Yashima in the late Heian Period. As a visitor to Yashima, our protagonist finds an altar that has a mysterious whistle known as Sohayamaru. Upon close inspection, the whistle glows radiantly as the shadow of a Yokai can be seen in the distance. It is revealed that whenever a war breaks out, the heroes who possess the Sohayamaru will launch into battle to restore peace and order in these lands. ”

Source: PlayStation Blog

