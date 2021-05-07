Ninth day of protests and violence in Colombia amid calls for dialogue

The voices that demand a dialogue to end the violence in Colombia they gain relevance while protests continue against the Government of Iván Duque, who began a week ago to call for the end of the tax reform but which are a reflection of the discomfort of a large part of Colombian society.

While the demonstrations continued for the ninth consecutive day in a country that lives with deep sadness and discomfort the social situation, Duque, who on Wednesday emphasized that the excesses are due to “criminal hands” with ties to drug trafficking, asked this Thursday ” listen to us as a society and find solutions “, although it still does not reach out to the protest organizations.

The Mission to Support the Peace Process (MAPP / OEA) considered this Thursday in a statement that “these dialogues are necessary and urgent” Well, “the current situation demands the genuine gesture of all the actors to talk about the issues that most concern Colombian society.”

From collectives such as university rectors they call for a “broad, inclusive, honest dialogue, around structural and urgent issues that require solutions built as a great social pact “.

“We have reached a point of true exhaustion of the model that Uribism has proposed to the country “, The senator of the opposition Democratic Pole, Iván Cepeda, said in statements to Efe, who considers that the dialogue that the Government proposes, “due to the first announcements could be a repetition of an ill-fated idea of ​​the past, which is a conversation that leads nowhere.” .

Protest in Bogotá against the Colombian government of Iván Duque and police violence.CARLOS ORTEGA / EFE

“In any case, a dialogue cannot be between the Government and its friends. That would be a monologue that leads nowhere; with whom the Government must dialogue is with the National Unemployment Committee and it must a loyal, honest, transparent dialogue in which objectives are sought that have to be expressed in solutions on defined points, “said the senator.

Also from the opposition, Congresswoman for Human Colombia María José Pizarro said in Congress that we must give “a clear course for the mobilizations”, and he estimated that “peaceful protest is welcome (because) social outrage has to be addressed.”

Social unrest

The protests, which began on April 28 with the national strike against the already withdrawn tax reform, now continue for much more: against an attempt to reform health, which can lead to more privatizations; against police brutality that has left at least 24 protesters dead, or because of the complex situation of insecurity.

“The protesters are, in essence, picking up what they left when the covid-19 pandemic appeared in March of last year, halting months of street protests that had started in November 2019, “explains senior analyst at the Crisis Group think tank Elizabeth Dickinson.

Burial near Cali (Colombia) of a dead man after being shot in the head during the demonstrations against the tax reform proposed by the Government of Colombia.PABLO RODRÍGUEZ / EFE

The social unrest for which tens of thousands of people came out to protest then have been added the 3.5 million people who have been pushed into poverty during the pandemic, and that the poorest are ten times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than the richest.

Furthermore, violence against the civilian population and against social leaders has not decreased in these two years and has in fact increased the number of massacres and targeted killings, and many rural areas are the terrain of confrontation between different armed groups.

Police violence and civilians shooting

The protests also re-exposed the problem of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters, especially at night, which has so far left 24 protesters dead, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, and 37 according to social organizations such as Tremors.

The UN, the European Union, the United States and international organizations put the country in their sights for this “excessive use of police force.”

This Thursday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced that the Police have launched “multiple projectiles” from tanks to the people who have been protesting in Colombia for nine days.

“With eyewitnesses and digital video verification we have corroborated the use of tanks with multiple projectile launchers aimed at protesters. It is a dangerous and indiscriminate weapon “, expressed the director for the Americas of HRW, José Miguel Vivanco, in a message published on his social networks.

Colombia: With eyewitnesses and digital video verification we have corroborated the use of tanks with multiple projectile launchers aimed at protesters. It is a dangerous and indiscriminate weapon. @mindefensa must give explanations.pic.twitter.com/97x2GqfU1e – José Miguel Vivanco (@JMVivancoHRW) May 6, 2021

In the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, a 24-year-old was seriously admitted to the ICU after, as seen in videos circulating on social networks, he was knocked down by jets of water under pressure launched by a truck from the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad).

Another 37-year-old young man, Lucas Villa, is also seriously admitted after civilians shot at protesters who were protesting peacefully on a viaduct in Pereira, capital of the Risaralda department (center-west), and seriously wounded three youths.

Roadblocks continue

This Thursday, the protests continued in several cities, although with significantly less attendance than in the previous days. In Bogotá, several collectives met in the National Park to dance cumbia as a form of protest and to peacefully vindicate their demands.

“I march for the massacres of my people and the environmental massacres,” read the poster of two young protesters, or “Wanting a different country shouldn’t cost us our lives” It was another of the demands of a people that asks for the cessation of police violence.

Dances in the National Park of Bogotá, during a protest against police violence in Colombia.CARLOS ORTEGA / EFE

In Cali, the epicenter of the protests and where more people have lost their lives, the day passed with prudent normality, with the blockades of the main roads still in force.

The Ombudsman’s Office enabled this Thursday 60 humanitarian corridors in 17 of the 32 departments of the country in order to allow the passage of food and medicine, as well as transportation to mobilize doctors and injured people.

“We are supporting a humanitarian caravan with medical supplies, which at this moment are vital so that the population can access health services “, said the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Cali, Manuel Duce, who was carrying medical oxygen and other hospital supplies to the cities of Pasto and Popayán.