The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the video game industry and a few days ago information roared around the June Nintendo Direct, initially thought of as a possibility due to the cancellation of E3 2020, which, according to sources, was not will perform. In this sense, it is known that the Japanese company implemented remote work to deal with the health crisis internationally, but it seems that it has already affected its plans for first-party games.

According to a Eurogamer report, after circulating information that the June Nintendo Direct will not be carried out, an investigation with its sources provided more information about it and there is no good news about it. The move to remote work has reportedly affected Nintendo’s plans for its first-party releases scheduled for this year, some of them undisclosed.

Super Mario Bros. relaunches not expected in June

In this sense, the report states that Nintendo informed third-party studios and publishers that they have the freedom to make their Switch-related announcements at the time they consider appropriate, since in the case of the Japanese company there was a change of plans. Also, the information indicates that the same company expressed to third-parties that it needs more time to work on its first-party lineup, which is why there will be no Nintendo Direct in June to replace E3 2020.

Finally, it seems that these changes, caused by the COVID-19, mean that the alleged Super Mario Bros. games with which Nintendo would start with the celebrations for the 35th anniversary of the franchise, some of them will not be revealed in June, some of them relaunches of classic deliveries. In this sense, it is worth mentioning that the celebration will take place in September, so there would be time to work on it.

