Super Mario, one of the most iconic franchises in video game history, will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year. It was in 1992 when Super Mario Bros. came to light on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), thus marking the beginning of a saga that has always remained one of the most popular in the world, and which for the company represents one of its main sources of income. Of course, those in Kyoto contemplate a big celebration.

Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy would return

According to various major industry sources, including Eurogamer, Video Games Chronicle, and Gematsu, Nintendo plans to celebrate Super Mario’s 35th anniversary by releasing multiple remasters of the saga on the Switch, as well as a completely new title. These proposals would be its main pillar of launches in 2020, according to the aforementioned media.

Titles that would return as remasters include a Deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World, same that would add new levels. Other beneficiaries would be Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy; The latter is still considered as one of the maximum benchmarks for platforms. It was one of the most acclaimed games on the Wii, and for years there has been speculation about its possible return, either remastered or with a third installment.

Regarding the new title, the sources indicate that it would be the Paper Mario debut on the Switch. However, at the moment it is unknown whether the company plans to launch the remasters separately or as part of a collection. Nintendo’s plan was to make the announcements official during E3 2020, however, the Los Angeles fair was canceled due to the coronavirus. At the moment it is not known if the usual June Nintendo Direct still stands.

Video Games Chronicle provides some additional information about the celebration. For example, Nintendo would launch a new collection of Amiibo figures from Super Mario, and would release new information about their attraction at Universal Studios in Japan. The intention is to open the park in November of this year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has ruined an endless number of events in recent months. The global landscape will have to improve sooner if Nintendo wants to meet its goal.

