The coronavirus crisis has had a negative impact on several companies in the industry. Nintendo has had to work hard to meet the high demand for the Switch, a console that was already depleted in some regions before the pandemic.

As you can imagine, the situation was further complicated by the coronavirus. Reports stated that the Switch was sold out and that the resellers took advantage to do their thing in the quarantine.

Nintendo has not remained with its arms crossed, since it is already working to meet the demand of the console, especially in these times when people must stay at home and video games are a great entertainment alternative.

Nintendo will increase production of Switch

According to a Nikkei report, Nintendo’s short-term plans are to increase Switch production. This in order to meet the rising demand for the console that has been recorded in recent weeks.

The medium indicates that it has information about the suppliers of parts for the console and that thanks to this it knows that the increase in production will be at least 10%. In addition, it is noted that the manufacture of more consoles would start this year.

It should be clarified that the information specifies that 10% more units will be produced in 2020 compared to 20 million consoles last year. This initiative would start this month and end in June.

Nintendo is said to have asked various vendors and assemblers to be ready for that quarter. It must be remembered that the coronavirus directly impacted the production line of the console, so Nintendo seeks to recover and continue with the successful sales of its system.

“We hope that [los proveedores] respond to the increase in production, but the outlook remains uncertain for the acquisition of some parts, and we cannot predict exactly how many switches can be made, “said a representative from Nintendo.

For their part, the providers stressed that they will do their best to comply with Nintendo’s request. It is estimated that some of them have received orders for the mentioned quarter that will be 50% larger than in previous periods.

We hope that with this Nintendo Switch will not have more shortage problems, especially in the most affected areas. Look for more news about the hybrid console at this link.

