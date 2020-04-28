Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord
The video game and content distribution platforms for consoles are not eternal and at some point they cease to be business for companies, which implies the inevitable closure. In the case of Nintendo, things are more accelerated since the Japanese company does not usually maintain the operations of its services for a long time after a console is discontinued or is no longer relevant to the market and today it was revealed that the end of the eShop for Wii U and 3DS is close in some Latin American countries.
Through a publication on the support site for America, Nintendo reported that July 31 will be the last day that the eShop will work for Wii U and 3DS in certain countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. In this sense, the company made it clear that the version of the distribution platform for those countries is equivalent to a limited version, which is why during its existence they have offered basic services. This means, as revealed by the same company, that the eShop in Mexico and Brazil for Wii U and 3DS will continue to work normally as they are full versions of the platform and are not subject to closure at this time.
According to Nintendo, those Wii U and 3DS users from the following countries must redeem their codes, download the content they do not have on their consoles, including full games, updates and DLC, before the date indicated, once that arrives there will be no way to claim the above:
Anguilla
Old and bearded
Argentina
Aruba
Bahamas
Barbados
Belize
Bermuda
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
The Savior
French Guyana
Pomegranate
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Jamaica
Martinique
Montserrat
Netherlands Antilles
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent
Surinam
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos Islands
United States Virgin Islands
Uruguay
Venezuela
