The video game and content distribution platforms for consoles are not eternal and at some point they cease to be business for companies, which implies the inevitable closure. In the case of Nintendo, things are more accelerated since the Japanese company does not usually maintain the operations of its services for a long time after a console is discontinued or is no longer relevant to the market and today it was revealed that the end of the eShop for Wii U and 3DS is close in some Latin American countries.

Through a publication on the support site for America, Nintendo reported that July 31 will be the last day that the eShop will work for Wii U and 3DS in certain countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. In this sense, the company made it clear that the version of the distribution platform for those countries is equivalent to a limited version, which is why during its existence they have offered basic services. This means, as revealed by the same company, that the eShop in Mexico and Brazil for Wii U and 3DS will continue to work normally as they are full versions of the platform and are not subject to closure at this time.

According to Nintendo, those Wii U and 3DS users from the following countries must redeem their codes, download the content they do not have on their consoles, including full games, updates and DLC, before the date indicated, once that arrives there will be no way to claim the above:

Anguilla

Old and bearded

Argentina

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

The Savior

French Guyana

Pomegranate

Guadalupe

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Martinique

Montserrat

Netherlands Antilles

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Surinam

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

United States Virgin Islands

Uruguay

Venezuela

