5/8/2020 3:02 pm

To no one’s surprise, the coronavirus pandemic has been causing a number of problems for Nintendo during these last months. In April, the company announced that the distribution of Switch in Japan it would be suspended due to this virus.

During today’s financial report, the Big N He assured that the global impact of this pandemic was not as severe as anticipated, however, he stressed that the problem could have greater repercussions in the future.

One of the potential problems in case the virus cannot be controlled is that the company’s games and services could suffer long delays. In accordance with Nintendo:

“If the effects of COVID-19 are prolonged or worsened, our launch schedules could be affected due to the differences that exist when working from home compared to being in an office. As a result of these factors, we will not be able to proceed with the launch of Nintendo products as planned. This also applies to other publishers, so their game content may not reach Nintendo platforms as anticipated. ”

Other risks to Nintendo include the restriction of physical copies, due to the closure of stores and distributors, as well as “the possibility that digital Nintendo they should be suspended in case they can no longer maintain stability on their servers. ”

However, there is also good news, as Nintendo He says production and distribution delays are “gradually making up.”

Source: Nintendo

