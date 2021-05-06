Nintendo wants to teach you how to create video games with ‘Game Builder Garage’

Nintendo took us by surprise by introducing Game Builder Garage, a tool whose purpose is teach you to create video games in a fun way. Unlike Super Mario Maker, which is a level builder, the new proposal aims to guide you through the programming process, a fundamental pillar in the development of any game.

Game Builder Garage will be available for the Nintendo Switch starting next 11th of June. However, it is important to note that it will not be free. You will have to open your wallet and pay 29.99 dollars / euros. Despite the above, Game Builder Garage is sure to become a popular tool for introducing children to programming. Be careful, the above does not mean that it cannot be used by young people and adults.

Learning from the hand of Nintendo

Another point to consider is that Nintendo’s own creatives were in charge of raising the teaching mechanics from Game Builder Garage. What better way to learn how to create video games than from those responsible for Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda? Although there are currently a large number of resources that fulfill the same objective, the idea of ​​being guided by Nintendo itself is quite attractive. Also, you can share your creations with friends.

From what we can see in the introductory video, we are facing a visual programming tool. Just select boxes and join functions between them. This simple process, although it seems to be aimed at minors, is also used in the most robust graphics engines to develop video games. Of course, its level of complexity is significantly higher. Sure, anyone aspiring to make games should start from the basics; this is where the Nintendo product can stand out.

«Have you ever dreamed of building your own video games? The Game Builder Garage software is a great place to start. Anyone can learn the basics of game design and visual programming with step-by-step lessons created by the minds of Nintendo. Game Builder Garage helps you understand the programming basics visual in a fun and memorable way. ”, the company mentions on its website.

