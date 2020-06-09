The company continues to refund the amount of unauthorized purchases.

TO early april, Nintendo reported increased fraud and account thefts. This problem began to grow exponentially despite the company adding a new two-step verification that increased the security of user accounts.

The investigation that the big N started managed to uncover fraudulent purchases of up to 100 pounds and proposed a guide that indicated step by step how to increase the security of your account to prevent this type of incident. Up to 160,000 accounts were confirmed to have been affected at the time, although the number has risen to 300,000.

The company is contacting those affected by fraud by mailNintendo has updated its research data by adding 140,000 new accounts to the total figure affected by these data thefts. “We released a report on unauthorized login on April 24, but as a result of the investigation, approximately 140,000 NNIDs have been detected [Nintendo Network ID] additional to those that may have been maliciously accessed, “the company said in a statement.”

Less than 1% of accounts have been affected by hacks“We have also reset the passwords for these 140,000 NNIDs and the Nintendo accounts that were linked to them, and contacted the customer separately. At the same time, we are taking additional security measures“He added. In addition, it also ensures that this figure represents less than 1% of the total NNIDs in the world and that they will continue to reimburse the amount of purchases made without consent.

On the other hand, April was a historic month for Nintendo Switch sales. The console of the Japanese company managed to position itself as one of the best sellers thanks to various factors, such as the launch of some exclusive titles or the general increase in the consumption of video games during the quarantine.

