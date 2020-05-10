Before last Christmas, when Nintendo announced to the world its new peripheral to play doing fitness at home, many of us thought about whether the time for Wii Fit-type experiences was behind us. The truth is that no; somehow Nintendo hit the nail on the head, this time mixing physical activity at home with role-playing game in which we advanced fighting monsters in turn-based combat.

The included hoop and kit peripheral pack has proven to be a success, doing very well this past Christmas and breaking expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The result is very notable sales since last October (when it was put up for sale) that are close to 3 million packs sold worldwide.

The truth is that the figure could have been much higher if the numerous stock problems of recent months had not occurred (Ring-Fit Adventure has been sold out in practically all territories). Today it is still very difficult to find a copy of the new Nintendo toy, so when the stock is replenished Ring Fit Adventure in stores, hopefully it will continue to sell at a good pace.

Ring Fit Adventure | Nintendo

Nine Nintendo Switch exclusives above 10 million sales

In the last week, Nintendo has revealed the sales figures of some of its latest releases, in addition to the Nintendo Switch console, which has overcome the barrier of 55 million sold. Among the figures revealed, the most 13 million copies sold of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is being a real phenomenon during confinement.

Among the best selling Nintendo Switch games so far, we find up to 9 titles above 10 million saless: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Party.