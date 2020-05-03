Great news for fans of Animal Crossing, Nintendo plans to re-launch its Amiibo cards, if a few weeks ago we announced that the price of such coveted pieces had increased, now the Japanese company has decided to give a setback to speculators who had decided to go gold at the expense of the poor fans of the saga. But, not everything is as beautiful as it seems, since for now it has only been announced that they will leave in the Land of the Rising Sun, will they also reach the West?

The desired Amiibo cards from Animal Crossing

Although it is true, that everything seems to indicate that they can only be purchased in Japan, it is very likely that there is the possibility of being able to buy them in any Japanese import store and that we can also get hold of them in the rest of the world, although it is still soon to know exactly. As announced, Nintendo has decided to replace all Animal Crossing series except for the special series that he made with Sanrio, responsible for Hello Kitty and Aggretsuko. This offers us the possibility of acquiring the Amiibo cards of all the characters that the entertaining and addictive Nintendo saga has, which we can currently enjoy on our Nintendo Switch. This move to replace Amiibo cards may be due to the large sales figures that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is achieving, which has managed to be the best-selling game on the Joy-Con console in Japan in just one month, unseating great heavyweights like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Do you think these expected Amiibo cards will reach the West? Will you get them even if it is through import? Many of us like to know that Nintendo has decided to hit speculation again by replacing these coveted cards, which we already thought were impossible to achieve.

See also

Source

Related