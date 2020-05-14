The gigabytes needed on disk are similar to those required by Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

We are currently in-depth testing the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, the remastered version of the gorgeous Monolith Soft game, originally released on the Wii in 2010. This new edition features in-depth modeling and animation work, as well as a tweaked art design. , in keeping with the strong manganime style we saw in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, also for Nintendo Switch.

One of the aspects that Nintendo lets us comment on at this stage prior to launch is thedownload size. We can confirm that the figure is13.6GB, a figure very similar to that of the aforementioned Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (13.1), but also to that of other games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild (14.3), which makes a lot of sense given the dimensions of the game world, which they are huge.

If you want to know more details about Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, we invite you to publish our analysis, which will be available before launch. Meanwhile, you can consult this interesting comparison in which the Nintendo 3DS version is also included. We also recommend this 7-minute video with plenty of material with which to check how this remastering visually distances itself from previous versions of the game.

On the other hand, if you are fans of this JRPG universe, do not hesitate to check all the extra content that includes the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, with a vinyl record among other items to enjoy its great soundtrack. We remind you that in addition to the graphic improvement, the game includes a new epilogue that will allow us to know the story right after the events of the original installment. In these extra contents, players will find a new battle system.

