Nintendo Switch would face shortages due to semiconductor crisis



Nintendo could join the console shortage in 2021, accompanying the PS5 and Xbox Series X. In an interview with Nikkei, the president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, expressed that there is a possibility that the nintendo switch is sold out in some countries.

The Nintendo boss mentioned that have necessary materials for immediate production of the Nintendo Switch. Despite this, demand is still very high in Japan and other countries, so there is a risk that there are not enough consoles.

“It is difficult to say how we will deal with this, but in some cases we may not be able to prepare enough for orders,” said Furukawa. The president of Nintendo, like other companies, will seek to address the crisis in the semiconductor industry.

In early April, Bloomberg reported that the lack of a chip 1 dollar It has turned a $ 450 billion industry on its head. The part in question is a display controller that is included in a variety of devices ranging from smartphones to laptops, game consoles, and automobiles.

The shortage is due to a combination of events ranging from snowfall in Texas to a factory fire in Japan. To that is added the drought in Taiwan that forced the government to ration the water supply to the foundries. Companies like TSMC have depleted wells and face an uncertain future.

Demand for the Nintendo Switch could change Nintendo’s plans

Although Nintendo and other companies prepared for the crisis, the truth is that the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles. With the coronavirus pandemic, demand increased thanks to games like Animal Crossing. Before scalpers and thieves took over PS5 shipments, Nintendo fans had to hunt down a Switch in retail stores.

The current outlook is not promising and the leaders of all companies know that. While Shuntaro Furukawa ensures they have enough pieces, does not guarantee the supply of the Nintendo Switch. For their part, Sony and Microsoft mentioned a few months ago that the supply of PS5 and Xbox Series X would normalize by the end of 2021.

If the stars align and the semiconductor industry succeeds, we can have a Nintendo Switch or Switch Pro for Christmas.

