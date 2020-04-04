Let’s not deny it, the announcement of 2K during the Nintendo Direct Mini at the end of March was a real blast. And it is to announce the arrival of three complete franchises such as Bioshock, XCOM 2 or Borderlands to Nintendo Switch is more than enough reason to jump for joy, right? Now, that does not mean that, between now and its launch, we cannot discover, portion by portion, how tasty the cake is going to be. Attentive!

We already knew that next May 29 BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection and the Borderlands Legendary Collection will break into Nintendo Switch. However, the how in such a large collection (we are talking about the three Bioshock titles, the three main installments of Borderlands and Xcom 2 with 4 downloadable packs and their expansion) as the one we are dealing with here is as important as when. Well, now we know that each of the sagas can be acquired not only together but each title may be acquired separately, digitally, through the eShop.

What do you think about the possibility of acquiring such emblematic sagas separately on Nintendo Switch? This is something that probably more than one will appreciate if you just want to complete the collection or be able to play that game that escaped you at the time.

See also

Source: eShop

Related