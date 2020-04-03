Nintendo Switch wants you to have a good time with games | INSTAGRAM

Whether to travel or to be at home, Nintendo Switch is an excellent option to pass the time, so if you are bored at home, you have the Nintendo Switch, but you do not have many games, this is the great opportunity to get some very good ones that are also accessible.

Although they are not the newest games like Pokémon shield and sword, there are some games that have a Nintendo guarantee that you will enjoy for a great price.

The first of them is cuphead one of the most liked games and that has stood out more for being indie. It has animations based on cartoons from the 60s when Mickey Mouse was starting his career.

The battles in this game are awesome and your music will make you fall in love. In fact it is an excellent game to pass the time, since it has a great difficulty so you can drink tea for a long time and at the same time not be boring.

Katana Zero is next. A totally action and platform game very different from the others that although it may remind you a little of Metroid or Castlevania, Katana zero takes you in search of completing jobs in different places where you will have to eliminate many enemies that could eliminate you with one blow. A standalone game that will catch you with its mechanics, graphics and fights.

Hollow Knight continues on the list of recommendations. This game is already considered a classic and you need to have it on your Nintendo, it has an excellent art design and a well-worked Gameplay with which you enter you will have quality design levels.

It is a somewhat dark world, where you will have to defeat bosses much bigger than you, another of the metroidvania that came to make history in the industry.

Child of Light is the next option. Excellent RPG with visual work that sets it apart from the rest and will capture you with a moving story with very well-worked characters. Epic and original battles, one of the best RPG you can have on your Nintendo, and accessible.

Finally Final Fantasy VII, a game that you cannot miss and you have to play at least once, as it is considered one of the best RPGs of all time by experts. In this video game you will find incredible fights, super epic and fun moments with which you can spend time in an excellent way.

