Bandai Namco is bringing little by little – perhaps dropper – part of its diverse catalog to the Nintendo hybrid console, although it still lacks a little more brilliance at this point (a pack of its most recent Tales Of for example would not be bad at all ), at least some of its most original titles are being removed from the manga, at the moment for Japanese lands above all. This time we have Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version, a fishing simulator -one of the video game genres favored by the Japanese public, so much so that it usually appears even in the form of a minigame in many rpgs on a regular basis- starring two kappas, a type of yōkai or spirit belonging to the Japanese folklore that lives in the rivers or lakes very present in the anime, who want to capture some specimens of the largest fish species in their region, both in a single player Adventure mode and in a competition mode for several participants. The most innovative thing about this game is that it takes great advantage of the subject of HD vibration present in Nintendo Switch, so that you can feel with enough fidelity the sensation of angling and that an aquatic creature begins to pull the thread once it has stung the bait.

Furthermore, even Hori, the famous developer company of peripherals several for different consoles, plans to launch one dedicated to the game to be coupled to the Joy-Con, possibly shaped like a reed to give it a greater sense of realism. Interestingly it must be said that this game was already released in July last year in the Land of the Rising Sun under the nickname Tsuri Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version, and what the next July 21 It is going to do, practically a year later, is to be released both the game and the peripheral mentioned in the rest of the Asian market but with English subtitles, so it will be much more accessible for those who want to import it.

