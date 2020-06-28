By now, everyone has heard of Nintendo Switch, whether it is part of the world of video games or not. Thus, this hybrid console of the Big N has managed to install itself in a large number of homes throughout the planet, and during the month of April it has managed to reach even more, since as confirmed by analyst Michael Pachter , from Webush Securities, this «little machine» has exceeded 800,000 units sold simply in the United States.

Nintendo Switch manages to sell much more than expected in the month of April 2020 in the United States

We all know that April has not been the best month of our lives and that precisely the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to stay home for many hours in which we have resorted to the world of video games in order to momentarily evade the reality. And this has also happened in the North American territory, where Nintendo Switch has managed to sell Approximately 808,000 units, which is 400,000 more than expected that sold the console of the Great N. Some may say that this number is not so impressive, but the truth is that has sold more than Playstation 4 (411,000 units) and Xbox One (329,000 units) combined, which are its main competitors. And it is even the 17th month that continues to lead sales in this territory.

See also

Therefore, these numbers indicate that Nintendo Switch should perhaps not be left in the background when it comes to the development of some third party titles, since there are a large number of households that have one of these hybrid consoles in order to play. when they want, where they want and when they want. And you, have you had a Switch for a long time or are you one of those who are thinking now about getting into this platform?

Source

Related