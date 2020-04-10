Nintendo Switch sale shoots up in quarantine and some merchants are taking advantage

Toilet paper, masks, sanitary gloves and now the Nintendo Switchyes the Nintendo Switch joins the list of objects that multiply their price by Amazon during times of quarantine by the coronavirus.

It is not a very necessary object but the world has turned to playing on the console – especially after the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – and speculators are doing their own thing to make an extra profit on demand.

In the United States the average price of a Nintendo Switch in Amazon It is $ 452, that is, $ 153 more than the recommended retail price of $ 299. Some vendors offer it for almost $ 500 dollars.

The situation is repeated in Amazon Spain, where the Nintendo Switch it’s purchasable from 479 euros, but with some sellers that offer it up to 630 euros, with delivery dates of between one and two weeks.

The editor-in-chief of analyst firm Thinknum, speaking for Digital Trends, recalled that Amazon allows third parties to sell products on the platform and these are speculating on prices taking advantage of the lack of stock.

“It’s not just anonymous sellers looking to take advantage of the situation, but highly reputable stores within Amazon that even deliver under the Prime system.”

In other words, it is a situation of greater magnitude than expected. It is not isolated cases but large merchants, who sell through Amazon, who are taking advantage of the situation.

While other stores with official sale of the console maintain the recommended price, it is always sold out, due to high demand. It seems that some online merchants have reserve stock and take advantage of the situation.

Nintendo is unable to maintain production to supply demand for the Switch

Nintendo is in a complicated position with problems in maintaining production of the Switch due to coronavirus and manufacturing breakdown in Asia. Bloomberg reported last February 17 that from April we would see severely limited stock, especially for Europe and the United States.

Amazon has tried to limit this type of speculation in the past, it happened a few weeks ago with the price of masks that shot up. On April 2 they announced that they would stop selling them and give priority to hospitals and government offices.

