A store tried unsuccessfully to curb speculators by taking to the streets of Akihabara, Tokyo.

Nintendo Switch is not going through a good time, and not precisely due to lack of demand, but rather the opposite: due to a shortage of units that could take time to resolve and which in the case of the Japanese market is beginning to be serious. So much so that some are already taking advantage of the situation bythe ever controversial resale, with purchase prices much higher than those recommended.

In this situation a curious news shared by Nintendo Life arises, in which it is exposed that a store, Monokuru, took to the streets of the bustlingAkihabara from Tokyolooking to sell a small batch of Nintendo Switch at a loss to try todo damage to high speculationaround the console. The problem? Despite distributing them at a lower price, this was still higher than the official one, so it seems that the authorities decided to stop commercial activity. Apparently they soldtwenty units for 45,000 yen(380 euros), the recommended is 29,980 yen (250 euros) plus taxes.

An anecdote that has once again highlighted the serious supply problems that Nintendo Switch has been suffering for a few weeks due to therestriction measuresimposed on the production of console-related components in Malaysia or the Philippines. The situation is expected to improve with the change in season, although there is some uncertainty that the supply deficit will return in the fall.

It is not the first news about resales that has Nintendo as the protagonist in these last weeks of pandemic. Also striking was the price that came to get some copies of Ring Fit Adventure in Australia or China.

