If there is a bad time to break your Nintendo Switch it would be right now. Nintendo announced the closing their stores from the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the support page for Spain and other countries in Europe warns that there will be delays when answering messages or make repairs.

Dear customers:

We are working to continue offering our customer service during these difficult times. However, there may be delays in responding to your messages and making repairs.

We want to express our concern and support for all those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic at this time.

Thank you for your understanding and for your patience.

The arrival of Animal Crossing is making confinement less tedious, which is why we must take care of the Switch as if it were our most precious treasure. In extreme cases, Nintendo is pausing all repairs until further notice, returning the consoles to their owners if they are still in transit heading to a support center.

This decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as many companies are making the necessary adjustments to comply with government guidelines during the pandemic. Added to the closing of stores there is another problem facing the company for weeks and is related to the production of the console and peripherals.

In early February Nintendo announced that the coronavirus would have a negative impact on your production schedule of the console and the Joy-Con. The closure of plants in China took its toll on the video game company, and despite the fact that the Asian country is beginning to recover, the truth is that many factories continue to operate with half the staff.

The spare parts shortage it also affects the company and is not the only one. It recently emerged that Apple was delaying shipments of replacement iPhone, offering a loaned phone in return to affected users.

