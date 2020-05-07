The data offered by the Nintendo investors meeting does not stop giving us surprises, since if we were talking about the excellent sales figures of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Pokémon Sword / Shield, now we will focus on hardware sales. And is that Nintendo Switch has managed to sell the huge amount of 55.7 million unitss all over the world, making the Big N hybrid console a success and showing clear indications that it could outperform the Nintendo Wii if it continues at the same pace it is going. Furthermore, reaching this figure, Nintendo has managed to meet its sales forecast, which was found in 20 million consoles sold in the last fiscal year, selling more than 21 million.

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS in numbers

Here we are going to try to break down little by little what have been the figures of each of the platforms that the company of the mustached plumber has right now in the market. We talk about both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS, which although surprising still continues to sell.

Nintendo Switch should be divided into two parts, the normal version, which allows us to alternate between desktop and portable games; and the Lite version, which is exclusively for portable gaming. Considering that the lite version It came out in September last year and for a short period of time its distribution was limited due to COVID-19, this version has managed to sell the not inconsiderable figure of 6.19 million of units, an impressive achievement proving that quite a few people were waiting for this review of the Joy-Con console. On the other hand, the normal version of Nintendo Switch has managed to sell 14.83 million units, making the sum of both versions reach 21.03 million consoles sold. Thanks to this number of sales, the hybrid console of the Big N and its Lite version have achieved that the total sales of these are 55.7 million since it was launched on March 3, 2017.

In the case of Nintendo 3DSAlthough much lower, the figures are also good, as they show that there are still people interested in the small laptop from the Japanese company. This past fiscal year he only managed to sell 70,000 units, although if they add up to all sold since its launch it has the not inconsiderable figure of 75.77 million laptops sold all over the world. Something really incredible and that shows the great affection that Nintendo users had towards that great portable console. It should be remembered that its beginnings were complicated and that Nintendo had to make a risky move lowering its price for sales to take off. All these data are only from consoles, since if we get fully into the sales figures of games we are going to find gigantic figures, since If we look at the sales of Nintendo Switch games we will see that they have managed to reach 356.24 million of titles in everything it has on the market, while Nintendo 3DS has sold 383.11 million since its launch.

Surprised at such high numbers? Many of us are and we celebrate that Nintendo consoles have enviable health, since this implies that we will have more games and greater support from third parties in the future.

