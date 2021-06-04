Nintendo Switch Pro will cost 399 euros, according to several stores

Nintendo Switch Pro remains one of the hottest topics of the moment. We recently shared with you a special article where we tell you, in a simple and direct way, all the information we had so far on said console, including both its specifications and its most important keys at the design and price level.

In that article we saw that everything seemed to indicate that the price of Nintendo Switch Pro was going to be the same as that of Nintendo Switch, but the first listings that have been leaked by several European retailers indicate that we were wrong, and that said console it could be more expensive than the original model. It makes sense, and let’s see why.

If the big N decided to launch the Nintendo Switch Pro at the same price as the Nintendo Switch, that is, at 329.99 euros, the latter would have to receive a significant price adjustment that could place it in two different bands: 249.99 euros or 199.99 euros. Given that Nintendo Switch Lite costs 199.99 euros, it is clear that there could be problems if the standard version positions in that band, and that the Japanese company would have to carry out an adjustment also in the price of the Lite version.

That approach is viable, but the idea that these retailers’ listings leave us makes more sense, and fits better in Nintendo’s interests, which are none other than making money. Said retailers have listed Nintendo Switch Pro with a price of 399 euros, a figure that, if confirmed, would place the new Big N console in direct competition with PS5 (in digital version), and would place it above the price of Xbox Series S.

Nintendo Switch Pro will hit the market this June

Is 399 euros a lot of money? I think the answer will depend on the interests of each one. For those looking for raw power and a traditional experience, yes, that figure is unappealing. However, for those who want to enjoy the value of the hybrid console approach Nintendo created with the original Switch, of the unique franchises of the big N and the improvements that the new hardware of Nintendo Switch Pro will bring, that price may be quite reasonable.

Regarding the possible launch date, we have nothing official, but all the information that I have seen so far, and the estimates of these early listings of the retail channel, have the same meeting point, and that is that they take for granted what Nintendo Switch Pro will arrive before the end of June. This matches the information that indicated that his presentation will take place at E3.

We are aware that we have been talking about Nintendo Switch Pro for a long time, and that we have seen a lot of information that, in the end, they have totally missed “the shot”, but in this case the leaks are so intense, and so reliable, that it is unlikely that we will find ourselves before a new fiasco. As always, we will be attentive to tell you any news about it.

To finish, I leave you a video that collects a conceptual design of Nintendo Switch Pro, a console that is also known as Nintendo Switch XL. This name is quite popular with some sources because the big N launched portable consoles like the Nintendo 3DS XL, a larger review of the original, but I have been able to confirm that, in general, the majority is in favor of calling it Nintendo Switch Pro. This does not mean that this is going to be its definitive name on a commercial level, but it is the most popular, and therefore most likely.

.