Nintendo Switch Pro could be a real beast

We are still waiting for the presentation of Nintendo Switch Pro, news that has given much to talk about in recent days and that, unfortunately, it is still surrounded by an important aura of mystery.

The big N has yet to say anything about this console, although Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa has said openly, and on several occasions, that they are always working on new hardware to create new experiences, which means that They could have been involved in this project for several years, but this does not mean that your presentation is going to be imminent. Several sources pointed to 2022 as the Nintendo Switch Pro presentation date, but the most recent ones pointed directly to E3 2021, a prediction that, except for a last minute miracle, does not seem to be fulfilled.

There is no doubt that the presentation date is still one of the great mysteries surrounding the Nintendo Switch Pro, but it is not the only one, and it is not the most important either. In this sense, I think your hardware configuration is a more interesting topic, and much more relevant, since it will be the key factor that will determine its power and its position against Xbox Series X-Series S, and against PS5.

I am aware that if Nintendo repeats the hybrid console approach of the original model, we will not be able to directly compare Nintendo Switch Pro with the new generation of Sony and Microsoft, but in the end they will end up being rivals when playing within the same market, that of video consoles, and the user will decide which console to buy based on of the global value that each one of them is capable of offering you.

Nintendo Switch Pro could be more powerful than expected

That points to a recent leak, which has allowed us to see, at the silicon level, the configuration of the NVIDIA Tegra Orin SoC, a high-performance chip that is configured with a 12-core ARM Cortex-A78AE processor, and accompanied by an integrated GPU. based on Ampere that would have 2,048 shaders, the same as a GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile.

With this information we have enough data to extrapolate the rest of the specs for that GPU: 64 texturing units, 40 raster units, 16 RT (ray tracing) cores and 64 tensor (DLSS 2.1) cores. This configuration would be more than enough to play with guarantees in 1080p to last generation titles, and thanks to DLSS 2.1 it could play games in 4K starting from that resolution, that is, rendering only 50% of the pixels of the target resolution.

If Nintendo accompanies that SoC with a 256-bit bus and LPDDR5 memory, the total bandwidth would be about 200 GB / s, more than enough to avoid a major bottleneck. The amount of LPDDR5 memory that Nintendo Switch Pro could mount is unknown, but if everything we have said so far is confirmed, this console could end at a level very close to, or even higher, than the Xbox Series S as far as gross performance is concerned.

It is important to remember that it is also possible for Nintendo Switch Pro to use a modified version of that Tegra Orin NVIDIA SoC, in fact that is the theory that supports the source of the leak, which refers to the version T239 (The original is identified as T234). In this case, it would be a cut chip, with fewer shaders (It could be around 1,536 shaders, but it is not definitive), which means that it would be less powerful at the GPU level, but it would also consume more content, generate less heat and maintain all the key technologies, including DLSS.