Nintendo Switch OLED Won’t Fix Joy-Con Problem

Not even a week since Nintendo announced the new version of its portable console, with the arrival of the new OLED Switch. However, this launch has been labeled by the little improvement that the console supposes, after the great expectations of the Switch Pro, creating new doubts that have hovered about whether this new console will offer some improvement for Joy-Con controllers.

Specifically, we are talking about the fear that, in the same way that the Japanese company has confirmed that the OLED Switch will be compatible with current controls, actually the new console equips the same controllers. And it is that everyone knows that Joy-Con have a serious durability problem, which causes joysticks to lose their sensitivity over time.

Switch owners have been reporting Joy-Con drift issues for years, and the problem is serious enough to be the subject of numerous lawsuits, although Nintendo will unofficially repair controllers experiencing Joy-Con drift for free, including if these are past the warranty period.

So the websites of Wired, Polygon, GameSpot, and The Verge have tried to contact Nintendo to try to shed some light on whether the OLED Switch would address this important issue, but unfortunately, the company’s only response is focused on ensuring that «configuration and functionality The Joy-Con controller have not changed on the Nintendo Switch OLED ‘.

However, this answer could still be considered somewhat diffuse, since it does not really answer whether this problem will be present or not, simply limiting itself to reconfirming the similarity with the current controls.

Something in which it seems that the official website of the company in the United Kingdom does delve into, with a very explicit reference: «the Joy-Con controllers included with the Nintendo Switch OLED they are the same as the currently available drivers«.