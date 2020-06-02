The Nintendo Switch modding: Some people modify and install custom firmware on their Switch consoles to install the homebrew software. Well, we do not recommend this, but we will explain the process so you know how to do it.

So before you rush to hack your Nintendo Switch, you should think hard about whether the risks are really worth it.

Why don’t we recommend modding the Nintendo Switch

We repeat, we do not recommend modding your Nintendo Switch console. We will show you some of the problems that could occur if you do.

1.- First of all, you could block your Nintendo Switch, leaving it totally unusable.

2.- Nintendo could ban your online account, eliminating access to all your legitimate purchases.

3.- Also, it could prohibit your Nintendo Switch console from connecting to online services.

If you are still interested in learning about the modding process of a Nintendo Switch to run homebrew software, this is how it is done.

Why hack your Nintendo Switch?

The process of installing custom firmware on a console, often called hacking or modding, is very much like jailbreaking an iPhone. The ultimate goal is to install custom firmware on the device that eliminates the original manufacturer’s restrictions on the device.

In the case of Apple, this allows you to modify and tune the iOS operating system, install software from unknown sources, and explore parts of the system that you should never have seen. The same goes for Nintendo Switch. You are running a custom version of the Nintendo firmware.

This means that in theory, you should maintain compatibility with video games and source software. All this while allowing you to use software from sources other than the electronic store or from a cartridge.

“Homebrew” is a term used to describe user-contributed software. This software allows you to do things that Nintendo has never penalized. One of the most obvious things is to install software from totally unknown sources, including pirated games.

Similarly, you can install emulators on a modified Nintendo Switch and play all kinds of classic games from early home consoles, portable devices, and game consoles. Usually there are issues with more modern and demanding platforms like Dreamcast.

However, older platforms like SNES and Nintendo DS work very well. There’s even a reliable Switch port from PCSX, an original PlayStation emulator. In this way, you can have fun in a big way.

Nintendo Switch modders have brought complete operating systems to the platform, including Ubuntu Linux. A version of Linux called “Lakka”, which focuses on emulation and also, have uploaded a version of Android.

Modding a console can be very risky

Since modding a console that’s still in active development is very much a high-stakes game, many homebrew apps focus on protecting the Nintendo Switch from Nintendo’s fearsome arm.

This includes applications for backing up and restoring saved data, blocking automatic updates, updating your console safely and facilitating the same jailbreak in the future.

The other reason you might think about modding your Nintendo Switch is also fun. If you like to take things apart and see how they work, modding might be for you. You may enjoy the challenge or you may be interested in making your own homebrew applications.

You must take into account the warnings

The first caveat is that Nintendo Switch modding is not for everyone. Most Nintendo Switch owners who want to play some video games should avoid doing so at all. Anyone who does not understand what they are doing should also think twice. If you don’t have a good reason to modding, don’t bother.

This is because there is a small risk that by doing so, you will block your Nintendo Switch. If you only have one console, this risk is not worth taking. Similarly, if you have a second console that you don’t mind losing, at least you will still have your “main” Nintendo Switch, if things go wrong.

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo doesn’t like people who install homebrew on their consoles. Not only does it allow you to hack games, but it also allows you to modify its files so that you get unfair advantages.

To give you an example, you can modify the saved files to “fix” the high score tables or install software like emulators, which Nintendo has been struggling with for years. There is also a possibility that you will install malicious software since Nintendo has not thoroughly investigated homebrew software.

If Nintendo detects custom firmware on your modified Nintendo Switch, you may be excluded

This has serious consequences since you will not be able to access your library of video games that you have legitimately purchased in the electronic store.

You also will not be able to continue using Nintendo Switch Online. This means that you will be excluded from the matchmaking and online communities in games like Mario Maker 2.

Nintendo Switch Modding: Nintendo Can Ban You Many Things

The Nintendo company has shown that it is prepared to apply hardware prohibitions, such as blacklisting of a console. As well as, you can apply account level bans for various violations that have been committed.

An account level ban means you can “start over” and open another new account on the same console. But you will lose all your purchases and associated services. A hardware ban means you will never be able to reconnect your Nintendo Switch console to online services.

Even if you have a second Nintendo Switch that you are willing to sacrifice, it is a good idea to remove any traces from your main Nintendo Account before diving into the world of homebrew software.

Is your Nintendo Switch compatible?

Not all Nintendo Switch consoles may be hacking. In April 2018, a vulnerability was discovered in the custom Tegra X2 chipset used by Nintendo. The problem was recognized by NVIDIA, which supplies the chips.

The problem originated because a user with physical access to older Tegra-based processors could connect to the device’s USB port, bypass Secure Boot, and run unverified code.

The exploit is hardware-based, which means that future versions of Tegra X2 used on the Nintendo Switch have already been patched. If you have a Nintendo Switch manufactured after April 2018, there is a good chance that it cannot be modified.

To be safe, you can check the serial number on the bottom of the unit near the charging port. Then cross-reference your serial number with an internet article that has patched versions to see if it can be changed. You’ll find three categories: unpatched; which may have exploit, patched; it cannot be exploited and possibly patched.

If your Nintendo Switch is in the “possibly patched” category, you will have to test the exploit and see if it works.

There are other consoles that are patched

Consoles such as the Nintendo Switch Lite and slightly updated “Mariko” consoles, which were released in August last year; they have also been patched and therefore cannot be used with this exploit. If you have an original Nintendo Switch without a patch, you’re very lucky. Because this is a hardware vulnerability that is tied to the specific chip used in the console, Nintendo cannot patch it.

Of course, you can also buy a Nintendo Switch that can be hacked if you don’t already have one. You can also test the vulnerability of a console without damaging it. If your Nintendo Switch can’t currently be patched, there isn’t much you can do.

However, you have to be aware because hackers constantly present new achievements. These include hardware modifications, such as SX Core and SX Lite, for consoles that cannot be hacked through other methods.

How to hack your Nintendo Switch

In order for you to hack your Nintendo Switch, you will need the following things.

1.- A Nintendo Switch without patches and that is open to exploits.

2.- You must have a 64 GB or more microSD card. 4GB will work, but 64GB is much more secure.

3.- An RCM jig or other way to ground pin 10 on the right JoyCon.

4.- A USB-C cable to connect your Switch with your computer, whether it has a USB-A or USB-C connection.

Also for Android devices, if you are using it there.

The best exploit to use is known as “fusee-gelee,” which works with all versions of the Nintendo Switch firmware. All this provided that exploits serve him. The other exploits, Nereba and Caffeine, are limited to specific firmware versions.

This exploit uses exploit recovery mode (RCM), included with the Tegra X2. To access this mode, you must press and hold the Volume Up, Power and Home buttons. This is not the Start button on the JoyCon, but the hardware Start button that is “hidden”.

To do this, you’ll need to ground pin 10 on the right JoyCon rail with an RCM jig. There are several ways to do an RCM jig and some last longer than others. If you do this incorrectly, you could permanently damage or crash your Nintendo Switch.

After entering RCM, you can download Hekate, which is a custom bootloader to root your MicroSD card and put it on your Nintendo Switch. Use your preferred device to load the payload and partition the MicroSD card. Then download and copy your custom firmware.

Then you can make a NAND backup and save the unique keys of your console. This can come in handy if something goes wrong and you have to restore your Nintendo Switch. To finish, you can start RCM with your RCM jig, put the payload and then use Hekate software to start the custom firmware you have selected.

Modding of Nintendo Switch: you will already have a firmware installed

You’ll end up with the custom firmware called Atmosphere. You’ll see a Homebrew menu and various custom apps, including the following.

1.- hbappstore: This is a homebrew app store, like Cydia for jailbroken iPhones.

2.- Checkpoint: an administrator to save your video games.

3.- NX-Shell: a file explorer.

4.- NXThemeInstaller: this application allows you to install custom themes.

5.- atmosphere-updater: this application keeps your custom firmware updated.

Use the “switch” folder on your microSD card to transfer the homebrew applications. NRO that you want to use on your Nintendo Switch.

Remember this is an unrestricted jailbreak, which means you can restart your Nintendo Switch like you normally would and it will return it to its un-hacked state. Next, you’ll need to start RCM, drop the payload, and then start your custom firmware to return to homebrew mode.

