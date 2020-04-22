In recent days, several Nintendo Switch users have mentioned being affected by a security problem on the console. What happens is that you have been notified of unrecognized logins that jeopardize your account-linked data. So that yours is safe, we tell you some steps that you must follow.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

Keep in mind that there are a couple of simple recommendations that we invite you to follow even if you have not had problems with your account. After all, these are steps that will help make them much safer and never have an unpleasant surprise.

change your password

Although Nintendo is already investigating what happened, the reality is that the cause of these problems is still unknown. We insist, the cause is not confirmed, but if it turns out to be a security problem in which passwords were leaked, it is important that you change yours.

Doing so is very easy, since you just have to click here, log in with your Nintendo account and choose a new password (try to make it one you don’t use in another service). Once you do that, your password will have changed and you will no longer have to worry about this.

Of course, keep in mind that changing the password will force you to log back into your Nintendo Switch. Fortunately it is something that will only take a few moments.

Activate 2-step verification

It seems little, but the 2-step verification in a system that can help protect your account from hackers who want to access it. This applies to Nintendo accounts and any other online service. This is why we recommend activating it.

To do this you have to follow the following steps:

Enter the official Nintendo site

Sign in with your Nintendo account

Go to the Access and security settings option

Go to Verification in two steps and select change to activate it

Download Google Authenticator to your phone to activate it.

Save the alternative codes that Nintendo will give you

In this way, every time you want to log in with your Nintendo account you will have to enter a code that you will find in Google Authenticator. With this, only you will have the opportunity to log in with your account.

You can help secure your Nintendo Account by enabling 2-Step Verification. For more details, visit: https://t.co/kqxbp8TobD pic.twitter.com/hZ1PnFWZQw – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 9, 2020

With these 2 steps, your Nintendo account must be safe from any possible problems. Keep in mind that these options are also available on other platforms such as Steam, Xbox LIVE and PlayStation Network, so, although for now they seem to have no problems, we recommend you follow the same steps.

Follow this link to see more news related to Nintendo Switch.

.