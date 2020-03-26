If there is something that we can not deny, it is that Nintendo has a good number of years behind him creating successful consoles with which players can enjoy more than a huge number of titles. However, this time we are not going to talk about any specific game, or the characteristics of any console, but rather the number of sales, since as the latest results point out, Nintendo Switch has already surpassed its predecessor, Nintendo Wii, in the number of units that have been sold in the land of the rising sun. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details!

Nintendo Switch has already surpassed Nintendo Wii in the number of units sold

Nintendo Wii is one of the consoles that sold the most worldwide, but it should be noted that it did not enjoy such great success in Japan. Thus, as analyst Daniel Ahmad points out through the social network Twitter, the hybrid console has already sold 12.8 million units in the land of the rising sun, which has made it exceed Wii, since the latter only sold 12.7 million units throughout its life. Great news for the current Big N platform!

In this way, it is more than clear that the concept of being able to play when we want, where we want and how we want is something that Japanese users have liked, since Nintendo Switch has recently completed three years of life and there are still a few ahead , so the total number of sales will continue to increase. Will it even sell twice as much? The only thing we can do to find out is to wait while we see how the number of sales continues to grow!

