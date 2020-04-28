Do you no longer know what to do in this confinement? Download these amazing Nintendo Switch totalemte games for free.

Nintendo Switch has for all of us some free games that can be downloaded directly from the eShop.

We know, it has not been an easy year. The closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic is not something we were waiting for or looking for.

However, in us there is the possibility of making the most of the running of the bulls. These times of crisis could help us to have encounters with ourselves, whether through books, movies, games or to conclude those projects that we left on the air.

Fortunately, video games and technology have served as great allies. In this sense, Nintendo Switch makes available to gamers a wide catalog of downloadable titles that do not cost a single peso.

You just have to go directly to the eShop to find the games shown below:

Super Kirby Clash

Kirby returned to the free-to-play world with more fighting for the Nintendo Switch. This game aims to defeat enemies in a solitary, multiplayer and online adventure.

Its plot is quite simple, but it could bring you great moments of happiness. There are battles of up to four participants with all those villains that we have already met in the Kirby saga.

Your only, but important goal is to restore peace in Dream Kingdom. Multiplayer with friends at local is one of the best options to increase the fun and we must emphasize that it is quite careful and graphically it is charming.

Asphalt 9: Legends

If you are one of those who enjoy adrenaline at its best, then this racing game is for you. It is a title with spectacular races, improved graphics and unbeatable settings.

To keep things simple, Asphalt 9 Legends is a simple game; where you always have to win the race, either in Story mode, in daily events or in its multiplayer mode with which you can face up to seven players simultaneously.

Test your driving skills and give this game a try which is also free.

Brawlhalla

If you are one of the players who enjoy competitiveness, then this fight and fight title is for you. They have even considered him as the “Smash for hardcore gamers”.

Perhaps that is an exaggeration, but what is true is that here you must inflict as much damage as possible to drive opponents out of the game arena.

Arguably it’s the competition for the Smash franchise, so if you want to explore new characters or settings, this game is your chance.

Pokémon Quest

Pokemon fan? This title is for lovers of action and adventure. It has been on Nintendo Switch since 2018, but few talk about it when the reality is that it is very worthwhile.

This game features a cubic style design similar to Minecraft. It takes place on Rodacubo Island, where the Pokémon called Pokéxel, are presented in cubic and beautiful forms.

The creatures featured are from the original Kanto region lineup in Pokémon Red and Blue. When walking around the island, players can recruit up to three pokémon to attack others.

Warframe

Warframe, developed by Digital Extremes, is a third-person shooter or video game with an enormous amount of content, which can be obtained mostly for free simply by playing cooperatively with other players.

It has many game modes, collectibles, resources and incredible communities of players always ready to cooperate in missions of up to four players. There is a free mode and a large number of bosses.

Dauntless

If you are looking for a video game with a “light” plot, Dauntless is ideal. Dauntless is a free online action RPG from Phoenix Labs. Get ready for frequent updates, seasonal events, new Behemoths and more in this ever-changing world.

Fight for survival at the edge of the world. As a Slayer, it is your duty to hunt down the huge Behemoths that devour the earth. Team up with millions of players, master challenging cooperative battles, and create powerful weapons and armor.

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale is a video game that has to be on your list. It is a free multiplatform title belonging to the genre Battle Royale, as its name implies. It is developed and published by Epic Games.

Build gigantic forts. Outsmart your rivals. Stand up to victory. Form an online squad with friends from all over the world or who are with you at that time. Do we need more reasons to convince you?

Paladins

To deal with loneliness, download this amazing game. Join over 25 million players in Paladins, the free team fantasy shooter game. Use your weapons and magic as the Legend of the Kingdom Champion and customize your skills to play as you see fit. You decide your strategies to dominate absolutely everything.

