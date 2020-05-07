Mario Kart 8 Deluxe records spectacular sales figures with almost 25 million games sold.

In line with other great companies,Nintendohas just released its financial results for the last fiscal year, which closed on March 31, confirming the enormoussales successNintendo Switch, which alreadyexceeds 55 millionconsoles around the world, and also releasing the list of best-selling video games on the platform.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey register a curious tie in salesDespite the fact that this beginning of the year 2020 has been marked by the shortage of consoles due to the coronavirus crisis, those in Kyoto have confirmed that during thefirst trimesterof the year 3.29 million Nintendo Switch were sold worldwide, in addition to45.62 million video games. In total, the Japanese confirm, more than 356.27 million Nintendo Switch video games have been sold to date worldwide.

Despite these good data, theforecastsfor this new fiscal year they foresee adecrease in profits and sales, with an estimate ofsell 19 million consolesand 140 million video games between April 2020 and March 2021. Regarding software, Nintendo has also releasedgames salesedited by herself, with some titles registering truly spectacular figures, such as a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is already close to 25 million, or an Animal Crossing: New Horizons that in just over a month has managed to sell more than 13 million video games.

Then we leave you with the list of10 best-selling gamesfrom Nintendo Switch edited by Nintendo itself:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 24.77 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $ 18.84 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 17.41 million

Super Mario Odyssey 17.41 million

Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield 17.37 million

Pokemon: Lets Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Lets Go, Eevee! 11.97 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11.77 million (first 11 days) / 13.41 million (first six weeks)

Splatoon 2 10.13 million

Super Mario Party 10.10 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 6.60 million

Those of Kyoto have not lost the opportunity to offer the figures ofother major releasesfor the platform, with a Luigi’s Mansion 3 that exceeds six million copies sold, or the now very popular Ring Fit Adventure, which is close to three million.

Luigis Mansion 3 6.33 million

Super Mario Maker 2 5.48 million

The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening 4.38 million

Fire Emblem: Three Houses 2.87 million

Ring Fit Adventure 2.73 million

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX 1.26 million

Astral Chain 1.08 million

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order 1.08 million

More about: Nintendo Switch, Sales, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Tax Results.

.