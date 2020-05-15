This week the latest version of the emulator was released Yuzu 524. This upgrade It is currently available only in Early Access for Patreon donors, but in the coming weeks it will be available for download by all users, as it follows a scheme similar to Cemu where the builds for donors are released first.

This latest build has introduced a major change at the performance level: multicore support. So far, emulated games use a single thread, which greatly limited the performance of titles. However, the emulator has now been optimized to make use of up to four threads in total, being able to take better advantage of the parallelization of current processors.

Yuzu now offers up to triple the performance

With this, it has been achieved double and even in some cases triple the FPS of the games, in addition to making its performance much more stable. With this, games like Super Mario Odyssey, which until now had quite a few performance problems and FPS drops, work stably at 60 FPS. In fact, we can enjoy the game with the same stability as in Switch, but with the added advantage of being able to play it in the resolution that we want; even 1440p, with the excellent graphic quality that we can see in the following video that compares the performance before and after. The comparisons start at 1:52.

Charging times have also been substantially improved, where you no longer have to wait even 20 seconds for performance to stabilize, charging everything quickly and stably. The emulator allows you to install mods to play games at 60 FPS, even if they are 30 FPS on the original console.

You can use it even if you have an underpowered CPU

As we see, these changes make the emulator go from being something where you would not consider completing a game to becoming the best option you have to play many of the Switch games, since as we say the performance exceeds in almost all cases to what the console offers; even free Switch games.

In addition, Yuzu will not stop here, and soon it will include emulation improvements to further optimize performance and compatibility with games. Most of the games shown in the sample video are with a 4.2 GHz i5-4790K, while the latter does use an i7-8700K. This shows that even with older processors that are now considered to be mid-range or even low-end, we can still enjoy great performance.