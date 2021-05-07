Nintendo Switch continues to sell and make a profit

At the beginning of the year we already saw how Nintendo closed its accounts with an increase in sales of its portable console, adding a total of nearly 80 million Nintendo Switches sold around the world, continuing their silent but constant struggle against the new generation of consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

And it is that although the Japanese company has always wanted to emphasize that its console did not aim to compete with these systems, it is impossible to avoid comparisons. Especially when data as curious as those revealed recently in Apple’s lawsuit against Epic Games, in which it was revealed that both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles were being distributed at a lower price than their production, resulting in losses for both companies, Microsoft referring to an “unavoidable” negative sales model and only sustainable through subscription and digital payment models.

However, the Nintendo Switch started and is still for sale at positive margins and prices for the company, to which would also be added the income, in this case additional, from services such as Switch Online.

So, as we can see in the latest Nintendo documents, in your last fiscal year (closed on March 31st) they would have already sold 28.84 million Nintendo Switch, with an impressive 37% increase over the previous year, and which translates as a profit of 8.200 million dollars just through its hardware, which already represents 57.2% of total earnings.

Specifically today it is estimated total sales of 84.59 million units, figures that, far from deflating as in the case of PS4 and Xbox One, do not stop pointing to growth, which could be even more enhanced in the face of the impending celebration of the fourth anniversary of the console.