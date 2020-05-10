If you’ve been getting a Nintendo Switch lately, be it its original model or its Lite version, you can rest easy; the console still has a lot of rope ahead of it. At a recent investor meeting in which it was announced that Switch has already sold 55.7 million units worldwide, it has been publicly ensured that the console is in the middle of its life cycle.

This means that Nintendo will continue to fully support its successful hybrid console for at least three more years (remember that it was launched in February 2017). This does not mean that the company is going to sit still with its hardware and it is not ruled out that we see more versions of Switch in what remains of its life, as a more powerful model, as has been rumored in recent months. Be that as it may, that model with more power would not arrive in 2020 in any case.

So far, Switch has received some of the most acclaimed installments of several of the Nintendo licenses, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, or Super Mario Odyssey. Some of these installments are also among the best-selling in Nintendo’s history, such as the best-selling Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which we have learned this week that has already sold more than 13 million copies.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 | Nintendo

A very promising future for Nintendo Switch

Ahead Nintendo Switch has a more than promising future, with some exciting exclusive announcements for players, such as Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and rumors, such as the return of Super Mario 3D World. All of them still do not have a release date, although it is not ruled out that any of them may end up landing in late 2020, a period for which Nintendo has yet to announce a major exclusive release.