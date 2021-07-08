Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED is it worth the change?

Just yesterday Nintendo surprised us with the surprise announcement of the new Nintendo Switch OLED, a new reversal of its successful portable console that, as its name suggests, stands out for the incorporation of a new OLED screen of greater size and quality of resolution. However, many have been left with doubts as to whether or not this console is the promised Nintendo Switch Pro or Nintendo Switch XL previously advanced.

And it is that beyond the rumors and promises, this new console seems to be more a revision of the original console than a new generation of it. That is why we wanted to take the opportunity to review the main differences and similarities between both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED, going from hardware, accessories, to its price, adding a small personal reflection on whether it is worth making the leap to this new console.

Specifications Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo switch

Nintendo Switch OLED

Screen

6.2-inch IPS LCD screen 7-inch OELD screen

Resolution

Console screen: HD (1,280 x 720 pixels) @ 60 fps External / base screen: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) @ 60 fps Console screen: HD (1,280 x 720 pixels) @ 60 fps External / base screen: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) @ 60 fps

Processor

NVIDIA Tegra X1 NVIDIA Tegra X1

Memory

4 GB LPDDR4 RAM 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage

32 GB expandable storage with microSD cards 64 GB expandable storage with microSD cards

Connectivity

Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Wi-Fi ac, Ethernet (on base), Bluetooth 4.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Drums

4,310 mAh (average autonomy up to 9 hours) 4,310 mAh (average autonomy up to 9 hours)

Dimensions

102 x 239 x 13.9 mm 102 x 242 x 13.9 mm

Weight

297 grams (398 grams with Joy-Con) 320 grams (420 grams with Joy-Con)

Price

323.94 euros 349.99 euros

The first thing we can see is that no major design changes neither the console nor the dock station, only assuming a small increase of three millimeters to justify a significant increase in screen size, now reaching 7 inches; and its weight, which will increase by a practically imperceptible 23 grams.

The use of this design and identical sizes will allow us to turn full compatibility with current Joy-Con. A compatibility that we will see repeated for Pro controllers and other accessories for wireless bluetooth connectivity.

Unfortunately, internal changes are also almost non-existent, keeping the same processor and RAM of the original Nintendo Switch, as well as its same battery. However, we will still see some interesting changes such as an expansion of its storage, as well as the important addition of an Ethernet input for your station, which will finally allow us to make use of cable connectivity to the Internet.

Is it worth the change?

Undoubtedly, the Nintendo Switch OLED presents a large number of small improvements that will make both the gaming experience and the usefulness of the console significantly increase. That is why the answer to the question of whether or not to buy this new console is somewhat controversial.

On a personal level, I think that if we still don’t have a Nintendo Switch, the choice is more than obvious, with the price difference being a more than acceptable margin for the advantages that the new console offers. However, in the case that we already own one of these previous consoles, things change.

The first thing we must ask ourselves is how and when we use the console. Some of the main novelties of the Nintendo Switch OLED reside in the improvement of its screen, which increases in size offering us a quality of colors and lighting when we use it in portable mode. An experience to be completed with an improved speaker system.

On the other hand, we find other improvements for the portable local multiplayer mode, with a larger and more mobile kickstand, allowing us to create better viewing angles for all players.

.

At this point we must ask ourselves three questions: Do I play more on laptop or on a TV? Do i use portable desktop mode? Do I prefer to play alone or with someone? And it is that if we are used to using the console inside the dock, or if we are more likely to play single-player titles, these advantages are much more bland, without actually offering us any real advantage over the current Nintendo Switch.

Finally, another of the improvements offered by the Nintendo Switch OLED is expanding your internal storage capacity. Something that although it is most useful, allowing us to store more games without having to resort to the tedious processes of deleting and reinstalling some titles, was already resolved by the company itself.

And it is that despite having doubled its space, the vast majority of gamers already have a microSD card to expand the storage of your consoles, usually with enough space to store enough games, games, and even screenshots and videos. In fact, although we can connect the console itself to a computer at any time to save this data, the use of these cards makes it even easier to carry out backup copies or transfers to free up space.

Even with all this ahead, although the price change between the two consoles is quite scarce, in the case of already having a Nintendo Switch, we will be facing a payment of 350 euros for just a few improvements, so if we keep our console in a functional state, the investment is excessive.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED a Nex-Gen console?

Regarding its specifications, we are facing a console that is practically identical to the laptop launched 4 years ago, so despite the great difference compared to desktop consoles, we would still not see a true generational leap. This makes us think that the Nintendo Switch OLED is nothing more than what it seems, a deserved revision of the original model.

Something that in turn would imply that the already advanced Nintendo Switch Pro would still be coming. However, since this console is already considered as an alternative or direct competition for the current device, it is most likely that the arrival of the true new generation of Nintendo is even further away from the first rumored dates, and possibly even out of 2021.