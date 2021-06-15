Nintendo Switch already has a new blockbuster

In a somewhat decaffeinated trailer session, Nintendo has had no problem making the highlight of its participation at E3 the highly anticipated sequel to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’, which It will arrive in 2022 (not yet specified when). His announcement coincides with the 35th anniversary of the saga, and from what we have been able to see, the adventure is totally continuous with its predecessor.

Link falling into the void of the Hyrule that we already know from the previous installment is the image that opens a brief trailer that has accompanied a couple of ads related to the series. One of them is ‘Skyward Sword HD’, a remake with pocket graphics of the classic Wii installment, accompanied by special Joy Cons and its own amiibo.

Pocket zelda

In addition to this sequel, Nintendo has shown a ‘Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm’ DLC coming in two parts, the first of them on June 18. In addition, he has shown a small Game & Watch console in the style of the one he launched with Super Mario Bros. ‘content, but this one with the first three Zelda included.