Demos of indite games, the source code of some consoles come to light and more are on the way.

Nintendo has suffered one of the largest leaks in its history. We already know that, since the period of confinement began, hackers have been doing their thing, and the big N has already suffered more than one mishap. In the middle of last April, old versions of Pokmon Red and Blue inditas were leaked, among which was its sequel that never reached the market,Pokmon Pink.

The filter ensures that more secrets are revealedNow, a Resetera user named Atheerios has discovered that the Wii source code has appearedin the 4chan forums, thus revealing confidential information about the company and its consoles. According to this user in the publication, the files appear to be taken from a hacker whohas been able to attack the BroadOn company, involved in the development of Wii hardware and software,

GameCube and iQue Player, the console that Nintendo exclusively marketed in China, are also included in this massive leak of information, along with never-before-seen demos ofNintendo 64 and 3DS games.

These demos can be seen on Sebastian’s YouTube channel, who assures us that we will see much more information emerge in the coming weeks. The videos are quite curious, including a demo ofa Cat Garfield racing game for Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 64 Mirror House.

It is not the first hack that Nintendo receives these days, apart from the Pokmon leak. Users of the eShop have been issuing complaints when their accounts have been compromised, something for which the company has decided to protect itselfby double checking, in addition to starting an investigation to catch the culprits.

