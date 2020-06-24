Nintendo Spain moves tab and will also help users who have purchased a Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield expansion pass that does not correspond to your version. This has been confirmed through their Twitter account directing customers to contact their Consumer Service.

When purchasing the Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass, be sure to choose the one that matches your version of the game. If you buy the wrong pass by mistake, contact the Consumer Service. Https://t.co/cjgDyucPHp – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) June 24, 2020

Apparently he had become a common mistake. In the eShop there are two versions of the expansion pass, one per edition of the game, and some users bought, for example, the DLC corresponding to the version Sword Pokémon when they actually owned the edition Pokémon Shield or vice versa, thus finding content that they could not use and sin the possibility of getting a refund through the eShop.

The first to react to this was NI intend America that a few days ago they announced that they would refund the money to those who mistakenly purchased the DLC that does not correspond to its edition. Now it is the Spanish subsidiary that reassures its users although in the message do not clarify if we will also proceed to a refund of money or if they exist Other options to help the customer correct their fault.

On June 17, the first pack for the expansion pass of Sword Pokémon and Pokémon Shield which offers coaches a new open area: the island of armor which we have already discussed in our analysis. The second pack, « The Snows of the Crown », will arrive in autumn Nintendo Switch.

