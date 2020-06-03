By Sebastian Quiroz

06/03/2020 11:36 am

The death of George Floyd, an African American killed in police custody last week, has caused a great deal of outrage worldwide. The protests in the United States were immediate, and after these events, the video game industry has sympathized with these movements and several companies have issued messages against racism.

Many companies have denounced the situation and have expressed solidarity with the African American community. One of these is Nintendo or America, who has issued his own statement, which you can read below:

“Nintendo shares the pain felt in the United States after the tragic death of George Floyd, and we support the black community and all those who recognize our shared humanity and our fundamental belief in fairness and justice. We reject the prejudices, exclusion, oppression and violence that lead to these completely unnecessary deaths. We are committed to promoting equity, inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our business and the work we do. ”

Nintendo or America joins companies like Sony, Microsoft, Riot Games and many more in showing solidarity with it in the fight against racism. Similarly, EA recently revealed that they plan to donate a million dollars to organizations dedicated to this type of social movement. You can visit this site to find out how to help right now.

