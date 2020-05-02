Nintendo Switch has undergone a massive hacking attempt that we could classify as successful after the information that Nintendo has just shared. The company has reported that more than 160,000 accounts have been affected for this event.

This week we reported that several users of the hybrid console had observed that they had tried to access their accounts suspiciously. These strange and alien logins on Nintendo Switch Online worried the community and it seems that those fears have been confirmed.

A total of 160,000 have been hacked, according to data from Nintendo. All of these accounts that used a Nintendo Network ID to access have been affected. The developer has disabled these NNIDs and the passwords of the affected users will be changed shortly.

Among the data that has been extracted from these accounts are the names, birthdays and countries of the affected users. Despite the bad news, from Nintendo they assure that the bank or credit card data that could be in these profiles have not been revealed.

Nintendo confirms that ~ 160,000 accounts that use a Nintendo Network ID to login into their Nintendo Account were affected by recent hacking attempts NNID login has been deactivated now and passwords will be reset for accounts that have been affected 2FA is highly recommended https://t.co/IfxRGJRLNR – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 24, 2020

We will be watching for news about this security breach that has just occurred. Just in case, although it may be late, activate two-step verification Your account is something that will keep your data safe. And don’t hesitate to contact Nintendo Customer Service if you have had any problems.

Anyway, you can always consult our report that talks about how to improve the security of your PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The security of your accounts is one of the issues that most concerns console and PC users, whatever the platform.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Rodríguez.