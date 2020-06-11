In April, Nintendo disclosed that due to a “hack”, around 160,000 accounts on its platform had been compromised. But now the company points out that the intrusion actually affected almost twice as many, about 300,000 accounts.

According to the company, the new number was discovered after continuing its investigation that showed that “hackers” stole Nintendo Network ID (NNID) accounts and were used for 3DS and Wii U to download content and link their systems to a wallet. shared.

Thus, hackers could have spent money at the My Nintendo or Nintendo eShop using virtual funds or money from a linked PayPal account and even bank cards.

Likewise, the company warned that user information such as their name, date of birth, their country or region, and email address could also be seen by “hackers”.

In response to the security issue, Nintendo removed the option for Switch owners to log into their Nintendo account via NNID. In addition, users of the 300,000 accounts that were affected will receive an email to reset their password. Lastly, the company is encouraging all Switch owners to enable two-step verification to secure their information.

The company also stated that it is taking additional security measures and claimed that only a small fraction of the “hacked” accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases and that the refunds for those customers are almost complete.

It should be remembered that the “hack” was discovered after several users reported on social networks that unauthorized income had been registered in their accounts, in addition to purchases that they did not recognize in Nintendo games or in Fortnite’s virtual currency.

