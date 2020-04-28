Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Years ago, when Nintendo made the decision to launch Xenoblade Chronicles in the West, many of us thought that it would be difficult to live this great adventure due to the limited circulation, since the companies involved in its distribution acted with reserve regarding the markets. The title was a success and this led to its New 3DS debut with a version that divided opinions. However, the success continued and soon we will be able to have one of the most important JRPGs in recent years on the Switch thanks to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and Nintendo has already started preparing the ground for the debut.

Through a series of posts on the official Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Twitter account in Japan, Nintendo and Monolith Soft showed new screenshots of the JRPG edition that will debut on the hybrid console on May 19. In them we can see the art design of characters like Shulk, Fiora and Melia, both in sketch and in the game, which allows us to verify the treatment that the visual section of this title has gone through since it is not a remake but of a remastering.

『ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド デ ィ フ ィ ニ テ ィ ブ ・ エ デ ィ シ ョ ン』 で は 、 グ ラ ク も リ ニ ュ ー い る る ん で も！！

主人公 の シ ュ ル ク （ボ イ ス ： 浅沼 晋太郎 さ ん） は こ ん な 感 じ。 モ ナ ド を 構 、 か っ こ い い # ゼ ノ ド ol ド ド ド pic.tw – ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド 総 合 (@XenobladeJP) April 27, 2020

ヒ ロ イ ン の フ ィ オ ル ン （ボ イ ス ： 中 尾 衣 里 さ ん） は 明 る く 活 発 な 女 の 子。

手 料理 が 得意 で 、 幼 な じ み の シ ュ ル ク に よ く 振 る 舞 っ て い る そ う ど ど 、 、 、 い ゼ も も い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い い – ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド 総 合 (@XenobladeJP) April 27, 2020

こ の ヒ ト は ラ イ ン （ボ イ ス ： 宮 下 栄 治 さ ん）。 シ ュ ル ク と フ ィ オ 幼 な じ み な ん で す も。

学者 肌 の シ ュ ル ク と 違 っ て 、 ワ イ ル ド で ア ツ い ヤ ツ。 大 き な 盾 し し 体 仲 仲 仲 tw tw tw ter ter ter ter イ ter ter ter ter ter イ イ イ ゼ イ ter ゼゼ – ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド 総 合 (@XenobladeJP) April 27, 2020

彼女 は カ ル ナ （ボ イ ス ： 渡 辺 明 乃 さ ん）。

芯 が 強 く 気 丈 で, 弟 思 い の 衛生 兵 な ん で す も. か つ て 一 緒 に 戦 っ た 婚約 者 を 探 す た め に シ ュ ル ク の 旅 に 加 わ り ま す も. 長 射程 の ラ イ フ ル で 回復 も 攻 撃 も こ な す, ク ー ル な サ ポ ー ト 役.憧 れ ま す も！ # ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド pic.twitter.com/SeC5VxVXGQ – ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド 総 合 (@XenobladeJP) April 27, 2020

メ リ ア （ボ イ ス ： 勝 田 詩織 さ ん） は 巨 神 の 頭 に あ る 皇 都 ア カ モ ー ト す 、 ハ イ エ ン タ ー 族 の 少女。

品 の あ る 物 腰 や 立 ち 振 る 舞 い が 特 徴 的。 皇 都 を 襲 う モ ス ス タ に 行 こ と と で も と と と と と と と と と と とと

エ ー テ ル を 使 っ た 攻 撃 は 、 と て も 強力 な ん で す も！ # ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド pic.twitter.com/5ZzPgYSZ4O – ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド 総 合 (@XenobladeJP) April 27, 2020

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch on May 29 and in this link you will find all the information related to this installment, considered one of the best on Wii and one of the best contemporary RPGs.

