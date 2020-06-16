Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

There is great news for Nintendo and LEGO fans as more sets from the Super Mario collection were revealed today. Nintendo unveiled new expansion sets and released a trailer showing all the items announced so far.

It was in May of this year that Nintendo revealed 4 additional customization sets. These items will serve to modify the appearance of Mario’s LEGO and dress him in his most iconic costumes.

Now, the companies revealed another 8 expansion sets that will serve to complement the experience of the base items. This time, various classic enemies and some more constructions from the franchise will be added.

This is what all Super Mario LEGO sets look like

The products featured today will debut on August 1, along with some of the first major sets previously revealed. The new toys will add characters like Yoshi, King Boo, Thwomp, Toad, and other characters.

Some of them will be accompanied by more constructions, such as Mario’s house, Toad’s lair and other surprises. There will also be several sets with additional enemies such as Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle and Bullet Bill

Nintendo reported that it will also release packages from Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin and Peepa. The most complex sets will cost $ 29.99 USD, while the simplest with characters will be offered for $ 4.99 USD.

Character sets will be offered in blind boxes, so one item will be offered at random. Below I leave you the trailer that shows all the figures and a list of the sets with their respective prices:

Adventures with Mario Starter Course – $ 59.99 USD

Guarded Fortress Expansion Set – $ 49.99 USD

Desert Pokey Expansion Set – $ 19.99 USD

Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set – $ 19.99 USD

Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set – $ 29.99 USD

Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set – $ 29.99 USD

Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set – $ 29.99 USD

Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set – $ 69.99 USD

Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set – $ 99.99 USD

Thwomp Drop Expansion Set – $ 39.99 USD

Super Mario King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set – $ 49.99 USD

Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $ 9.99 USD

Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $ 9.99 USD

Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $ 9.99 USD

Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $ 9.99 USD

Character Packs – $ 4.99 USD

If you are interested in this collection, we remind you that the first main set, with the figure of Mario, is already priced in Mexico. Find all the news related to Super Mario at this link.

