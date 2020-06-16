Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Nintendo always knows how to surprise and this time it did it with something very consistent with the moments humanity is going through due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). What happens is that the company unexpectedly announced that it released a new game for Nintendo Switch which is free and motivates you to exercise.

This is Jump Rope Challenge, a simple game for Nintendo Switch in which you must take a pair of Joy-Cons and simulate that you are jumping the rope. So, people who are at home can download it to get a little exercise and feel more active.

According to Nintendo, this simple game was made by some developers who are working from home in Japan. Their goal was to add a little movement to their lives. That said, it seems that they liked the result so much that they decided to release it to everyone.

If you are interested in trying Jump Rope Challenge you should know that you can search it from the eShop. You also have the option to download it from here.

